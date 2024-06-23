The Marlins optioned Anderson to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Anderson was called upon to start in place of Jesus Luzardo (back) on Saturday, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits over just 3.1 innings in a loss to the Mariners. He'll now head back to Jacksonville following his rough outing, though it's possible the 29-year-old righty makes another start in the near future with the Miami rotation having been hit hard by injuries.