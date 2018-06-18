Melky Cabrera: Heads to free agency

Cabrera cleared waivers and elected free agency Monday.

Cabrera hit just .207/.242/.293 across 17 games with the Indians before being designated for assignment last week. He's only a year removed from a solid 2017 campaign that saw him slash .285/.324/.423 with 85 RBI in 156 games, so he should draw some interest around the league.

