Ewing and the Mets agreed to an eight-year contract extension Saturday, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Per Will Sammon of The Athletic, the extension is worth $95 million and includes an option for a ninth year. Ewing made his major-league debut in mid-May and stayed with the big club for the rest of the season, finishing with a .252/.324/.376 slash line with 25 steals (in 33 attempts), 11 home runs and 43 RBI across 492 plate appearances. The extension locks Ewing up as the Mets' starting center fielder of the future, with Juan Soto and Carson Benge manning the corner outfield.