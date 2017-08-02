Rosario played shortstop and hit seventh in his big-league debut Tuesday, going 1-for-4 and striking out once.

The 21-year-old didn't exactly explode onto the scene in his debut, but some fielding jitters aside Rosario looked like he belonged in the majors. The Mets' top prospect will get consistent at-bats for the remainder of the season, and in the short term he can offer solid contact skills and a bit of speed to a fantasy roster.