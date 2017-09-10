Play

Rosario (finger) is in the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After being held out of the starting lineup for six games, Rosario is ready to return to action. He'll start at shortstop and hit sixth Sunday. Rosario has played 32 games for the Mets this season and hit .245/.272/.427 in that time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast