Mets' Amed Rosario: Takes seat Thursday
Rosario is out of the lineup Thursday against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
With a 5-for-15 mark at the plate and five RBI on the season, Rosario has thus far proven worthy of a regular role, but he'll nonetheless find himself on the bench for the second time in three games as Mets manager Mickey Callaway gives Jose Reyes another whirl at shortstop. The lineup choice doesn't appear to be a result of any dissatisfaction with Rosario's performance to date, but rather an attempt to keep Reyes sharp as the veteran prepares for a utility gig in 2018 after playing on a near-everyday basis a season ago. It's thus expected that Rosario will still be in store for the overwhelming share of starts at shortstop, though his likely assignment as the No. 9 hitter in most games will limit his run-scoring and stolen-base opportunities more than some may have expected heading into the season.
