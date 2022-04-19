The Mets reinstated Nimmo (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but he's not included in the lineup for the first game of the team's doubleheader with the Giants, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo was apparently able to pass the final stages of MLB's COVID-19 testing protocols earlier Tuesday, but the Mets will ease him back in as a reserve option for the front end of the twin bill since he hasn't played since last Wednesday. Nick Plummer was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to create room on the active roster for Nimmo, who could re-enter the starting nine for the nightcap Tuesday.