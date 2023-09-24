Nimmo is dealing with an unspecified injury and is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Tim Britton of The Athleticreports.

The center fielder apparently suffered the injury Saturday on a slide into home plate, and manager Buck Showalter indicated Nimmo would have been replaced by a pinch runner had he reached during his ninth-inning plate appearance. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, and Nimmo will have the Mets' scheduled day off Monday to rest before Tuesday's series opener versus the Marlins.