Nimmo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

The veteran outfielder led off the bottom of the first inning by driving a Brock Burke slider over the fence in right-center field. Nimmo is one long ball away from recording his third straight 20-homer campaign, and he's enjoying a strong July, slashing .303/.390/.530 over 18 games with four home runs, four steals, 14 runs and 14 RBI.