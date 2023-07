Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

The 30-year-old outfielder socked one of three solo shots in the third inning off Anthony DeSclafani on a day in which the Mets only managed four hits in total. Nimmo's been swinging a hot bat as the All-Star break approaches, and over his last 10 games he's batting .308 (12-for-39) with five of his 12 homers on the season.