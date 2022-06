Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-0 win over Miami.

Nimmo doubled and scored in the first inning and later crossed home again in the fifth. He has five multi-hit performances over his last 10 games, going 12-for-41 (.293) with eight runs scored. Nimmo improved his season slash line to .269/.364/.414 with 20 extra-base hits and 39 runs scored through 266 plate appearances. The 29-year-old has just one homer in his last 47 games.