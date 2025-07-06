Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a stolen base against the Yankees in a 12-6 victory Saturday.

Nimmo gave the Mets a big early lead with a grand slam off Carlos Rodon in the first inning. That was his third long ball -- and his second grand slam -- over his past four contests, a span in which he's batting .353 (6-for-17) with nine RBI. Nimmo now has 18 home runs on the campaign, giving him a very good chance of surpassing the career-high mark of 24 home runs he established in 2023.