Nimmo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Thursday in a loss to the Brewers.

Brett Baty launched a solo shot in the third inning for New York's first run, and Nimmo immediately followed a long ball of his own. The homer was Nimmo's third in his past three games and his seventh over his past 19 contests after he went deep just four times across his initial 60 games of the campaign. Nimmo is up to 11 long balls on the season, putting him on pace to surpass his career-high mark of 17 set in 2018.