Nimmo was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Royals for an unspecified reason.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, Mets manager Buck Showalter said that he had about seven lineups at his disposal based on how the roster might have changed leading up to the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, and the final starting nine the skipper settled on didn't include Nimmo. The Mets haven't specified that Nimmo's late scratch was the result of an injury or illness, as Showalter may have just instead elected to give the center fielder a rare breather on the day the team essentially waived the white flag on contending for a wild-card spot. Nimmo had started in every game since June 4.