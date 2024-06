Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Nimmo has hit safely in nine straight games, going 16-for-37 (.432) in that span. He's turned up the power recently as well, slugging a homer in four of his last six contests to put him at 11 long balls on the year. The outfielder has added a .244/.358/.430 slash line with 43 RBI, 46 runs scored and five stolen bases across 72 games.