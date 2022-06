Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

The Mets were unable to generate much offensive production during Sunday's matchup, but Nimmo led off the game with a double before putting the team on the board with his fifth run of the season during the third inning. The 29-year-old is riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's hit .423 with a homer, three doubles, five runs and three RBI.