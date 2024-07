Nimmo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

With a tough lefty (MacKenzie Gore) on the hill for the Nationals and with Nimmo having started in each of the Mets' last 15 games, New York manager likely viewed the series opener with Washington as an optimal time to give the 31-year-old outfielder the day off. Jeff McNeil will pick up a start in left field in place of Nimmo, who concluded June with a blistering .382/.485/.782 slash line over his final 14 games of the month.