Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

The veteran outfielder took Michael Lorenzen deep in the sixth inning, helping the Mets roar back from an early 6-2 deficit. Nimmo has gone yard in back-to-back games, and he's slashing .328/.381/.517 over 14 contests in June as he climbs out of an early-season hole. Despite the surge, his .766 OPS so far in 2024 would be Nimmo's lowest mark since his 32-game big-league debut in 2016.