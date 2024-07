Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 victory versus the Nationals on Wednesday.

Nimmo got New York off to a strong start with a 440-foot solo blast in the first inning. It was his third straight game with a long ball and his fourth straight contest with at least one RBI. Nimmo logged career-best marks with 24 homers and 68 RBI last season, and he is on pace to surpass both totals in 2024 with 16 home runs and 59 runs batted in through 380 plate appearances.