Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two additional runs and a walk against Miami in an 8-3 win Wednesday.

Nimmo has been scorching in September, batting .346 through 18 contests. He's gone deep five times during the month so far, though he hadn't homered in his previous 10 games before Wednesday. Nimmo has already established a career high with 24 homers on the campaign, and he needs one more RBI to tie the career-best mark of 64 he recorded last season.