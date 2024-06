Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Nimmo knocked RBI singles in the second and fifth innings but most of his damage came in the fourth inning when he ripped a two-run homer. It was his second straight three-hit game and fourth consecutive appearance with multiple hits. That hot streak has bumped Nimmo's OPS from .708 to .756. He has eight home runs and 39 RBI through 67 games this season.