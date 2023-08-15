Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

Nimmo capped the scoring in the sixth inning with a solo home run off Osvaldo Bido, his 16th of the year and first since July 21. The 30-year-old Nimmo has now hit safely in six straight games, including three consecutive multi-hit efforts, going 9-for-23 (.391) in that span. His slash line is up to .261/.358/.434 with 65 runs scored, 48 RBI and three steals across 506 plate appearances on the campaign.