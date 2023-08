Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Monday's 4-3 loss against Texas.

Nimmo had been mired in an 0-for-20 slump prior to Monday's contest. He opened the scoring with a two-run blast off of Jon Gray in the third inning, his career-best 19th homer of the year and his fourth in his last 14 games. The 30-year-old Nimmo is now slashing .259/.356/.435 with 72 runs scored and 53 RBI across 563 plate appearances on the campaign.