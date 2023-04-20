Nimmo went 5-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.
Nimmo put on a remarkable offensive display on Wednesday, recording five hits for the second time in his career. The veteran outfielder singled in his first at-bat to begin the game before taking Noah Syndergaard deep for a two-run blast in the fifth. Nimmo is off to an impressive start to the year, slashing .349/.481/.476 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored through 63 plate appearances and has knocked multiple hits in six of his last seven games.