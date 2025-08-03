Nimmo went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI against the Giants in a 12-6 win Saturday.

Nimmo knocked an RBI single in each of the fourth, sixth and seventh frames. The veteran outfielder's productive performance came on the heels of a six-game stretch during which he recorded just one RBI while going 3-for-26 with 10 strikeouts. Nimmo has posted a .261/.327/.454 slash line with 19 homers, 56 runs, 63 RBI and 12 stolen bases through 107 contests on the campaign.