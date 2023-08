Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Friday's win against St. Louis.

Nimmo got things started with a leadoff homer in the first inning. It was his 18th home run of the season, setting a new career high. He's collected multiple hits in six of his last seven games, raising his season slash line to .269/.366/.452 with 68 runs scored and 42 extra-base hits through 117 contests.