Nimmo has an AC joint injury in his right shoulder and will undergo an MRI on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo was held out of the lineup Sunday with an undisclosed injury, so this may be a related issue. The seriousness of the injury is not yet known, but given that the Mets have little to play for across the final weekend of the regular season, it's unlikely that Nimmo will return to the lineup.