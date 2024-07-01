Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs Sunday against the Astros.

Nimmo continues to ride a hot bat, collecting three more hits including a game-tying homer in the seventh. Following a 10-game hit streak, Nimmo's bat had cooled a bit with just one hit in his last 10 at-bats, though he did reach base four additional times via the walk. Nimmo carries a solid .247/.367/.815 slash line on the season with 13 dingers, 50 RBI and 53 runs and five steals. However, over his last 14 games Nimmo is as hitting as well as anyone in the league, slashing .382/.477/.782 with six homers, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored.