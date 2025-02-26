Nimmo (foot) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut soon, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo battled plantar fasciitis in his left foot for much of the 2024 season and into the offseason, as well. However, he said at the start of camp that his foot is feeling normal again, and making his first spring training appearance in early March is a typical schedule for him. There's a threat of Nimmo's foot problem flaring up again, but for now he's in a good spot with Opening Day a little more than a month away.