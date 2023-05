Nimmo went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Nimmo notched a base hit in the third, fourth and ninth innings, with his RBI single coming in the fourth. The 30-year-old has logged multi-hit performances in three of his last five games and has been successful thus far as the Mets' leadoff hitter. He's now slashing .311/.406/.452 with 12 extra-base hits, 15 RBI, 21 runs and a 19:29 BB:K over 161 plate appearances.