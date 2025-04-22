Nimmo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Phillies.
It's southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for the Phillies' so the left-handed-hitting Nimmo will be given a day off. Jose Azocar is covering left field and batting ninth for the Mets.
More News
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Smacks fourth homer of 2025•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Caps off blowout win with homer•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Patrolling outfield Monday•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Could be limited to DH duties•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back in lineup at designated hitter•
-
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Resumes baseball activities•