Nimmo has been playing through a quadricep injury since the beginning of August and will only play in Game 2 on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo's injury caused him to miss two games at the beginning of August, and the Mets have allowed him to play through it since then. Manager Buck Showalter said he wasn't comfortable starting Nimmo in both games of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta because of the injury, so Nimmo will wait until the nightcap to get on the field. While playing through his injury, Nimmo is slashing .227/.346/.273 through 26 plate appearances.