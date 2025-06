Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

In just 59 games, Nimmo has already clinched his fourth straight season with double-digit home runs. The 32-year-old has produced runs for his team at a good rate as of late, knocking in five RBI in his last six games played. He is now slashing .233/.298/.423 on the season.