Nimmo said Friday that his left foot started feeling normal again within the past month and he's running at 91 percent of his top speed, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo dealt with plantar fasciitis in his left foot for much of the 2024 season and revealed in January that it was still bothering him. However, his foot now feels back to normal following a variety of remedies, including physical therapy, shock therapy, strengthening and a PRP injection. He also found new cleats that he believes will help. There's certainly a risk that Nimmo's plantar fasciitis will crop up again, but for now he's in a good spot. He plans to play in spring games by early March, which is a normal schedule for him.