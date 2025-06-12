Nimmo went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Washington.

Nimmo enjoyed his second multi-homer effort of the season, and he's now put together a modest four-game hitting streak. The veteran outfielder had a sluggish start to the campaign, but he's heating up to the tune of a .310/.385/.569 slash line, four homers, three doubles, nine RBI and three stolen bases over his last 65 plate appearances. During this stretch, Nimmo has posted at least one hit in 13 of his 15 outings.