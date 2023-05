Nimmo went 2-for-9 with a solo home run across both games of Sunday's doubleheader sweep of the Guardians.

He had one hit in each contest, taking Eli Morgan deep in the seventh inning of the matinee to give the Mets a crucial run in an eventual 5-4 win. Nimmo has hit safely in 10 of the last 12 games but has only two extra-base knocks among 14 hits over that stretch, giving him a .291/.374/.418 slash line on the season with four homers, three steals, 19 RBI and 26 runs in 47 games.