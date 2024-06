Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, a second run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

His two-run shot in the fourth inning was the Mets' fourth home run of the night, with all four coming off Gerrit Cole. Nimmo extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the blast, a stretch in which he's slashing .415/.478/.829 with five of his 12 homers on the season.