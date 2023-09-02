Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

He took Logan Gilbert deep in the sixth inning to get the Mets on the board. Nimmo has reached 20 homers for the first time in his career, and while his 55 RBI and 73 runs are steps back from 2022, that's more a reflection of the offense behind him than his performance as the team's leadoff hitter. Since the beginning of August, the 30-year-old is slashing .278/.364/.474 with five homers, eight RBI and 12 runs in 27 contests.