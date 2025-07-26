Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Giants.

Nimmo turned the game into a romp with a two-run single in the fourth inning. The outfielder is having a strong July, batting .310 (22-for-71) this month with just four hitless games over 19 contests. He's also produced eight extra-base hits and five steals, as well as 16 RBI despite taking over the leadoff spot over the last six games. For the season, Nimmo is slashing .265/.331/.469 with 19 home runs, 59 RBI, 52 runs scored, 19 doubles and 12 steals through 100 contests.