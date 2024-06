Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Hitting third against rookie lefty DJ Herz, Nimmo reached base at least three times in a game for the first time since May 5. The on-base machine is batting just .222 on the season, but he sports a .350 OBP thanks to a 13.4 percent walk rate, his highest mark since 2021. Nimmo's added seven homers, five steals, 31 runs and 31 RBI in 58 games to his ledger.