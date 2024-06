Nimmo went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over San Diego.

Batting second once again, Nimmo reeled off his third straight multi-hit performance. The 31-year-old has heated up in June, slashing .300/.352/.400 through 54 plate appearances, but his homer drought sits at 23 games. Nimmo's gone yard just seven times so far in 2024, a disappointing showing after he slugged a career-high 24 homers last season.