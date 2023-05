Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

The Mets only mustered up six hits for the evening and Nimmo accounted for half of them. He's hit safely now in five straight games and has six multi-hit games this month but has just six extra-base hits to show for it. For the year, he's slashing .301/.381/.430 with four homers, 19 RBI, 27 runs and a 22:40 BB:K over 216 plate appearances as the Mets' main leadoff man.