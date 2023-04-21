Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Giants.

The 30-year-old center fielder is on fire at the plate, producing six multi-hit performances over the last eight games and batting .528 (19-for-36) during that stretch with five doubles, a homer, six runs and eight RBI. About the only thing Nimmo isn't doing at the moment is drawing walks at his usual rate, posting a 3:4 BB:K in those eight contests, but given the damage he's doing when he swings the bat that's understandable. Nimmo's on pace to score triple-digit runs for the second straight season, and he's entrenched in the leadoff spot for the Mets.