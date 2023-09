Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Among Nimmo's three hits was a game-tying, two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning. The tenacious 30-year-old has posted multi-hit efforts in four of the last eight games, hitting .361 (12-for-36) with four doubles, one triple, four runs and four RBI in that span.