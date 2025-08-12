Waddell (hip) was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Waddell suffered a right hip impingement in late July and was eligible to placed on the major-league injured list after being sent down due to the fact that he didn't appear in a minor-league game for a few days after the demotion. He'll retreat to Triple-A now that he's back at full strength. Waddell owns a 4.34 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 38:17 K:BB across 47.2 innings (nine starts) this year with Syracuse.