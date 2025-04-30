The Mets selected Waddell's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Waddell will serve as a bulk reliever in Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks in what will be his first major-league appearance since 2021. The left-hander has posted a 1.54 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through five starts and 23.1 innings this season with Syracuse.