Mets' Brandon Waddell: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets recalled Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
Waddell has been at Triple-A since recovering from a hip impingement a couple weeks ago but will rejoin the Mets ahead of Sunday's series finale versus Miami. The left-hander has made 10 appearances for New York this season and has a 4.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 27 innings.
