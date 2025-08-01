Waddell (hip) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Saturday.

The Mets optioned Waddell shortly after the All-Star break, only to reverse that move and place him on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement. He's now ready for game action and doesn't figure to require a lengthy rehab assignment, but it's uncertain what kind of role he will have over the final two months of the regular season (if any). New York bolstered its bullpen with Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto prior to Thursday's trade deadline.