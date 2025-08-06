Holmes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

The six strikeouts were the most for Holmes in nearly two months, matching his total from a June 7 win over the Rockies. That was also the last time the right-hander completed six innings, and he's been held under 80 pitches in his last two outings as the Mets try to find ways to limit the converted reliever's workload down the stretch. Since the beginning of July, Holmes has stumbled to a 4.72 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB through 34.1 innings. He'll look to build on Tuesday's performance in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against Atlanta.