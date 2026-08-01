Mets' Clay Holmes: Penciled in for another rehab start

Holmes (fibula) is tentatively scheduled to make a rehab start at High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Although the schedule says Holmes will pitch at Brooklyn on Sunday, he may not even be in the organization at that point, as Holmes has said himself that he expects to be traded ahead of Monday's deadline. There's always a chance that the Mets hold onto him for the final months of the season, but fantasy managers may have to wait for the right-hander to switch teams before getting a clear picture of his return timeline.